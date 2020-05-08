Rev. Ted Dziak to leave Loyola

The Rev. Ted Dziak, S.J., sits in his office in the Department of Mission and Ministry on March 26, 2018. Dziak announced that he will be gping on a year-long sabbatical as well as resigning from his role as Vice President for Mission and Identity. Photo credit: Jawdat Tinawi Photo credit: Jawdat Tinawi

The Rev. Fr. Ted Dziak, S.J. announced his official departure from Loyola after a year-long sabbatical in a Facebook post Thursday.

Dziak served as university chaplain and held two prior positions at Loyola over his 14 years at the university.

Dziak said in the post that he has accepted a role as chaplain at Lemoyne College in Syracuse, New York starting next fall, a move which marks a return to what he calls his “home Jesuit province.”

During his time at Loyola, Dziak helped to found programs such as Ignacio Volunteers and the Department of Mission and Ministry.

The Rev. Justin Daffron, S.J. came to Loyola’s campus in fall 2019 in preparation for Dziak’s departure.