Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

LIVE UPDATES: Campus, Uptown recover from Hurricane Francine

Sophia Maxim, Eloise Pickering, Heidi Herrera-Wanke, Anna Seriot, Matthew Richards, Jake Hufnagel, Sophia Renzi, Maria DiFelice, and Isabella Castillo
September 11, 2024

8:15 p.m. Power is back on in Francis Hall. Power is still off on Broadway campus.

12:30 p.m. Power lines and branches fell around Uptown during the hurricane, leaving hazards in the streets.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Maroon (@loyola_maroon)

 

12:00 p.m. The residential lockdown has lifted. The campus is running on generators. Food will be served in the St. Charles room from 2-7 p.m., ResLife said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Maroon (@loyola_maroon)

Wednesday

10:17 p.m. Francine is downgraded to a tropical storm but still dumping several inches of rain in New Orleans area as it moves further northwest toward Mississippi.

9:59 p.m. VIDEO: Students in Buddig Hall gather in a dorm to make music together with the power out in hurricane lockdown.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Maroon (@loyola_maroon)

8:20 p.m. Power is on in dorm hallways and stairwells, with limited outlets available.

(Left to right) Oliver Ball, Nicholas Oliver, Katt Amaro, Hannah Grimley, Will Shepard, Steven Rijpma play card games in Buddig Hall on Sept. 11. (Sophia Renzi)

7:56 p.m. Power is out in all dorm buildings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Maroon (@loyola_maroon)

7:16 p.m. Francis and Biever dorms have briefly lost and regained power and internet.

IMG_8250
Sophia Renzi
Sophomore Oliver Ball gazes out the Buddig 12th floor window on Sept. 11.
Photo from the top of Buddig, courtesy of NOLA Weatherwise. (6:22 p.m.)

6:44 p.m. New Flash Flood Warning was issued for Orleans Parish until 9:30 p.m.

6:14 p.m. Francine is back down to Category 1, the National Hurricane Center declared.

6:12 p.m. Students pass the time in Francis Hall under lockdown as the hurricane approaches campus.

“Leaving forfeits your opportunity to stay in this building while the lockdown is active. LEAVE AT YOUR OWN RISK,” a sign on the Francis Hall exit doors states.

IMG_6042-2
Eloise Pickering
Sophie Schnapp looks outside of the Francis Hall lobby. A sign warns students against leaving, stating they may be able to return inside.

5:08 p.m. Francine has made landfall in Lafourche, Louisiana, according to Fox 8. Fox 8 said as long as the sun is out, city maintenance will be out fixing power. All pumps appear to be functional, so flooding should be minimal. Wind speeds at Loyola are 20 mph with gusts of 38 mph.

4:09 p.m. Francine has become a Category 2 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center, expected to hit landfall between 4-7 p.m, WDSU said. Save your hurricane snacks! Wind speeds on Loyola’s campus and the Uptown area are 17 mph coming east with gusts up to 36 mph, according to NOLA Weatherwise. There were about 2800 city power outages, reduced to around 300 now, Fox 8 said.

IMG_6634 (1)
Heidi Herrera-Wanke
A student passes the time before the hurricane hits with crafts in Cabra Hall.

3:48 p.m. RTA is no longer running.

3:05 p.m. Power is back on Broadway campus.

12:48 p.m. Power is out on Broadway campus.

12:45 p.m. Loyola’s telephone lines are temporarily down.

12:09 p.m. According to Entergy, 1,734 people are out of power between Ama and Waggaman on the West Bank. There are also a few outages in Uptown, affecting 10 or more homes.

11:37 a.m. Dorms are on lockdown, stocked with food supplies.

IMG_6514
Heidi Herrera-Wanke
A tree fell down outside of Cabra Hall.

Tuesday

4:50 p.m. Wednesday classes are cancelled and Thursday and Friday classes will be held remotely. Students staying on campus will be required to remain in their dorms while the hurricane is active, according to Residential Life.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Maroon (@loyola_maroon)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Protesters, including students and community members, hold signs in support of Palestine. A Loyola police officer monitors the situation.
BREAKING: Protesters condemn administration at new student convocation
VIDEO: Outbursts at New Orleans city council meeting lead to three arrests
VIDEO: Outbursts at New Orleans city council meeting lead to three arrests
Over 35 Tulane faculty members participated in the video, speaking in support of students who were arrested and faculty who were suspensed as a result of the pro-Palestine encampment on May 1. Photos compiled from video.
Tulane faculty post video in solidarity with encampment protestors
BREAKING: Faculty release letter to arrested students
BREAKING: Faculty release letter to arrested students
Eleven student protestors remain sitting in front of the encampment structure as police swarm the area. All 11 of them were arrested.
30 Hours of Encampment
Encampment demolished, 14 arrested
Encampment demolished, 14 arrested
More in Campus News
Juleea Berthelot speaks to reporters at the Tulane encampment in April.
The Aftermath
SGA shares budget updates
Mercy Hall set to welcome students by 2025
Mercy Hall set to welcome students by 2025
Louisiana suit halts Title IX updates
Louisiana suit halts Title IX updates
Steven Nguyen, film student, shows new camera equipment acquired by the grant.
Film department receives $750,000 grant
Graphic courtesy of FAFSA
Admissions office credits low enrollment to FAFSA delays
More in Local News
PHOTOS: Prep Panic
PHOTOS: Prep Panic
MADmoiselle performs on Aug. 17 at Carrollton Station.
Carrollton Station bounces back after robbery
Photo illustration by Sophia Maxim
Public library cards offer free perks
A construction sign blocks off Willow Street from Burdette Street on Aug. 14.
Uptown construction interferes with student routines
A streetcar drives down St. Charles.
RTA provides free transportation for youth
Tulane professors and faculty unionize after winning election
About the Contributors
Sophia Maxim
Sophia Maxim, Editor in Chief
Sophia Maxim is a multimedia journalist, news designer, and The Maroon's editor-in-chief. She is a visual communication junior and design minor from Atlanta, GA. Previously, as Managing Editor for Print, she oversaw editorial operations. As Design Chief, she created weekly front pages, lead creative direction, and developed The Maroon's 100th-anniversary rebranding.
Eloise Pickering
Eloise Pickering, Managing Editor
Heidi Herrera-Wanke
Heidi Herrera-Wanke, Photo Director
Matthew Richards
Matthew Richards, Executive Editor
Sophia Renzi
Sophia Renzi, Assistant Photo Editor
Sophia Renzi currently serves as The Maroon's Assistant Photo Editor and Head Photographer for The Wolf.
Maria DiFelice
Maria DiFelice, Breaking News Reporter