LIVE UPDATES: Campus, Uptown recover from Hurricane Francine

8:15 p.m. Power is back on in Francis Hall. Power is still off on Broadway campus.

12:30 p.m. Power lines and branches fell around Uptown during the hurricane, leaving hazards in the streets.

12:00 p.m. The residential lockdown has lifted. The campus is running on generators. Food will be served in the St. Charles room from 2-7 p.m., ResLife said.

Wednesday

10:17 p.m. Francine is downgraded to a tropical storm but still dumping several inches of rain in New Orleans area as it moves further northwest toward Mississippi.

9:59 p.m. VIDEO: Students in Buddig Hall gather in a dorm to make music together with the power out in hurricane lockdown.

8:20 p.m. Power is on in dorm hallways and stairwells, with limited outlets available.

7:56 p.m. Power is out in all dorm buildings.

7:16 p.m. Francis and Biever dorms have briefly lost and regained power and internet.

Sophomore Oliver Ball gazes out the Buddig 12th floor window on Sept. 11.

6:44 p.m. New Flash Flood Warning was issued for Orleans Parish until 9:30 p.m.

6:14 p.m. Francine is back down to Category 1, the National Hurricane Center declared.

6:12 p.m. Students pass the time in Francis Hall under lockdown as the hurricane approaches campus.

“Leaving forfeits your opportunity to stay in this building while the lockdown is active. LEAVE AT YOUR OWN RISK,” a sign on the Francis Hall exit doors states.

Sophie Schnapp looks outside of the Francis Hall lobby. A sign warns students against leaving, stating they may be able to return inside.

5:08 p.m. Francine has made landfall in Lafourche, Louisiana, according to Fox 8. Fox 8 said as long as the sun is out, city maintenance will be out fixing power. All pumps appear to be functional, so flooding should be minimal. Wind speeds at Loyola are 20 mph with gusts of 38 mph.

4:09 p.m. Francine has become a Category 2 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center, expected to hit landfall between 4-7 p.m, WDSU said. Save your hurricane snacks! Wind speeds on Loyola’s campus and the Uptown area are 17 mph coming east with gusts up to 36 mph, according to NOLA Weatherwise. There were about 2800 city power outages, reduced to around 300 now, Fox 8 said.

A student passes the time before the hurricane hits with crafts in Cabra Hall.

3:48 p.m. RTA is no longer running.

3:05 p.m. Power is back on Broadway campus.

12:48 p.m. Power is out on Broadway campus.

12:45 p.m. Loyola’s telephone lines are temporarily down.

12:09 p.m. According to Entergy, 1,734 people are out of power between Ama and Waggaman on the West Bank. There are also a few outages in Uptown, affecting 10 or more homes.

11:37 a.m. Dorms are on lockdown, stocked with food supplies.

A tree fell down outside of Cabra Hall.

Tuesday

4:50 p.m. Wednesday classes are cancelled and Thursday and Friday classes will be held remotely. Students staying on campus will be required to remain in their dorms while the hurricane is active, according to Residential Life.