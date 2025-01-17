Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Will we get snow? Is it going to be ice or just regular rain?

Ecoi Lewis, Worldview Editor
January 17, 2025
Photo courtesy of AP Photos

Forecasters aren’t sure for the southeast part of Louisiana, but we are experiencing our coldest winter yet.

As soon as the calendar turned to January, Louisiana and 13 other southern states are dealing with freezing temperatures or snowy conditions brought by Arctic air. All over Louisiana, temperatures range from the high 20s to the low 50s. So far, cold weather advisories, freeze warnings, and one confirmed death have happened in Louisiana as a result of the frigid weather. 

Warming shelters have opened up across the state to accommodate anyone who lost power or is homeless.

Here are some helpful on how to deal with the weather:

  • Have food on hand that can be prepared when electricity is out. And remember to have a hand-operated can opener!
  • Have extra batteries for flashlights and any other items you might need.
  • Keep a supply of needed medications for people and pets.
  • Pets and livestock should have warm shelter and access to fresh water that is not frozen. Bring animals like dogs and cats indoors.
  • Ensure your vehicle’s gasoline tank is at least half full in case you become stranded somewhere. Also, keep an emergency kit with essential tools, warm clothing, blankets or sleeping bags, water, food and any other essentials if you and your pets get stranded, suggests the National Weather Service.
  • If you lose power at home, close off rooms, close blinds and/or curtains and place towels or other clothing items at the bottom to keep from losing heat. Wear layers of clothing, and keep hats, mittens and blankets close.
  • If your family is safe, check on other loved ones, neighbors and those who might be vulnerable, like the elderly or sick.
  • Make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector. If you use a home standby generator, turn it off once or twice a day so that any exhaust that has built up can dissipate, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal. If your alarm goes off, open your doors and windows to air out the structure. Turn off your generator.
  • Leave faucets in your sinks or baths slightly open so they can drip. Keep cabinet doors open so heat can reach your pipes but, if they do freeze, use a hair dryer to thaw them.

