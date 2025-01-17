Will we get snow? Is it going to be ice or just regular rain?

Forecasters aren’t sure for the southeast part of Louisiana, but we are experiencing our coldest winter yet.

As soon as the calendar turned to January, Louisiana and 13 other southern states are dealing with freezing temperatures or snowy conditions brought by Arctic air. All over Louisiana, temperatures range from the high 20s to the low 50s. So far, cold weather advisories, freeze warnings, and one confirmed death have happened in Louisiana as a result of the frigid weather.

Warming shelters have opened up across the state to accommodate anyone who lost power or is homeless.

Here are some helpful on how to deal with the weather: