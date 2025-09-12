Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Loyola men’s basketball adds four newcomers, blending global talent and local grit

Keri Smith, Assistant sports editor
September 12, 2025
Pharrell Every
Eain Mowat, Apostolos Paziotoplous, Georgios Vassilakis, and Quinton Hairston posing in the Hall of Fame with basketball. These are the four new committed students for the mens basketball team.

Loyola University New Orleans men’s basketball team is gearing up for an exciting season with the addition of four new signees who bring international experience, athleticism, and determination to the wolf pack. 

Each of these student athletes has taken a unique journey to Loyola, but all share the same goal of making an impact on and off the court. 

The new class includes Apostolos Paziotopoulos, a freshman from Greece majoring in psychology; Georgios Vassilakis, a freshman from Finland majoring in business marketing; Eain Mowat, a freshman from Austin, Texas, majoring in business; and Quinton Hairston, also from Austin, Texas, majoring in business.

Head Coach Trey Lindsey shares what it took for them to make it into the pack. 

“We wanted to be really picky about the four guys we brought; we needed them to be a culture fit, we needed guys who were willing to come in and play in a system and not have their own agenda.” Lindsey said

Lindsey also talked about how the two international students, Paziotopoulous and Vassilakis, had already been in the United States before signing to Loyola. Now he’s focused on making sure they feel welcomed. 

“They did a year in the U.S. playing, they both were on their own, and they both played high level basketball in their countries, so luckily those two guys are easy. We just try to make sure we’re checking on them constantly and talk to them everyday,” Lindsey said. 

Paziotopoulous was drawn to Loyola not only by the coaching staff but the academics. 

“It wasn’t just about sports. I thought Loyola was a good fit academically as well.” Paziotopoulous said. 

While Georgios was influenced not only by the coaching staff, he also had a previous friendship with Paziotopoulous. 

“I knew Ap [from] three years ago and then I heard he was coming here so I came, the coaching too.” Vassilakis said. 

Lindsey played a key role in getting Hairston here since they’re both from Austin. 

“Honestly the coaching got me here. We’re both from Austin and I grew up watching him play. I’ve seen how he coached so it made me come here.” Hairston said.

Mowat agreed with Hairston that Lindsey played a role in getting him to Loyola too.

“I knew Coach Trey before in high school, my teammates are all cool, they’re very welcoming.” Mowat said.

With Paziotopoulos, Vassilakis, Mowat, and Hairston officially signed, Loyola men’s basketball team has secured a class that blends international talent, academic focus, and competitive spirit.  

“Together they embody the Wolfpacks values of grit, growth, and determination.” Lindsey said 

All four boys’ goal on the court is to ‘potentially win the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championship’ but as of right now their focus is on team building and academics. 

 

Pharrell Every, Assistant Photo Editor
Pharrell Every currently serves as the assistant photo editor. Pharrell is a junior English literature major, a Black studies minor, and is studying for a certification in secondary education. In his free time he enjoys reading, walking in Audubon Park, and listening to music.