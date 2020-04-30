Maroon takes home ‘barrage’ of awards, first Hearst in school history

Rows of awards sit on display outside The Maroon office on Loyola's campus April 26. The Maroon has recently received a 'barrage' of journalism awards, including the first Hearst award in university history. Photo credit: Michael Giusti

The Maroon has won multiple journalism awards in the last month including the first ever Hearst award won by a Loyola University of New Orleans student.

Mass communication senior Lily Cummings was the recipient of the first Hearst in school history, placing seventh in the television news category of the national competition.

Alongside the Hearst, The Maroon came away with 11 awards from the Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors. The Maroon also won nine regional awards from the Society of Professional Journalists as well as having eight other finalists. The Maroon also received an award from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association.

“I’m unbelievably proud of this year’s Maroon staff, and so pleased to see our hard work pay off with this barrage of awards,” mass communication senior and Editor-in-Chief Erin Snodgrass said. “The number of individual people and stories that won awards is proof that our entire staff is talented and dedicated.”

Snodgrass is confident that next year the staff of The Maroon will receive a similar “barrage.”

“Not only were they producing quality work during the first half of the year, they have stepped up their game during these unprecedented times, and I have no doubt we will only see more awards in the next year,” Snodgrass said.

Howver, she said that awards aren’t the main motivator behind The Maroon’s work.

“We do the job because we care deeply about keeping the Loyola community informed,” Snodgrass said. “But it’s always nice to be reminded that other people appreciate the work we’re doing.”

For a full list of awards The Maroon won and links to all the award-winning stories, see below.

2019-20 Hearst Television News Competition II Winner

Seventh Place – Lily Cummings

Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors 2019 College Contest Award Winners

Best of Show – Michael Bauer

General Excellence:

– Second: Erin Snodgrass

Best Website:

– Second, Erin Snodgrass

Features Photo:

-First: Michael Bauer, “Festival takes city by storm”

-Second: Andres Fuentes, “Olé, Olé, Olé: NOLA bulls run wild in the Warehouse District”

Digital Video:

– First, Tess Rowland, “Breathing Easy: Bike Rider receives Second Chance at Life”

– Third, Lily Cummings, “One dead in Hard Rock Hotel collapse”



Multimedia Package

– First, Andres Fuentes, “Faith leaders support Hard Rock Hotel collapse victims”

Multimedia Journalist:

– First, Jillian Oddo and Andres Fuentes, “Hard Rock cranes demolished, recovery top priority”

Feature story:

-Third, Emma Ruby, “Students explore faith, new religious perspectives”

Breaking News:

– Third: Rose Wagner, “College Democrats pushed to uninvite pro-abortion rights speaker”

Columbia Scholastic Press Association Gold Circle Award Winner

Best Video News Package:

– Tyler Wann, “Rex Mansion Catches Fire”

Society of Professional Journalists Region 12 Mark of Excellence Award Winners

Breaking News Reporting (Small) 1-9,999 Students

– Winner: Lily Cummings and Andres Fuentes, “One dead in Hard Rock Hotel collapse”

– Finalist: Erin Snodgrass, “Sexual battery at The Boot, third incident linked to the bar this semester”

General News Reporting (Small) 1-9,999 students

– Winner: Gabriella Killett and Caroline Budd, “Student activists move to end condom ban on campus”

– Finalist: Erin Snodgrass, “Sexual assault suspect released on bond”

In-Depth Reporting (Small) 1-9,999 students

– Winner: Rose Wagner, “College students turn to wax marijuana concentrates to get high”

– Finalist: Erin Snodgrass, “Faking it: Students use fake IDs to circumvent drinking laws”

Feature Writing (Small) 1-9,999 Students

– Winner: Emma Ruby, “Nightmare bar scene plays out Uptown for senior”

– Finalist: Rose Wagner, “Loyola musicians find a home in Tulane’s marching band”

Editorial Writing

– Finalist: Gabriela Carballo, Loyola University New Orleans

Best All-Around Non-Daily Student Newspaper

– Finalist: Loyola Maroon

Breaking News Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students

– Winner: Andres Fuentes, Hard Rock implosion

Feature Photography (Small) 1-9,999 Students

– Winner: Andres Fuentes, Running of the bulls

– Finalist: Micheal Bauer, Zombie actress

General News Photography (Small) 1-9,999 Students

– Winner: Alexandria Whitten, Water main break

Sports Photography (Small) 1-9,999 Students

– Winner: Sabelo Jupitar, Cross country runner

Television General News Reporting

– Finalist: Tess Rowland, “Businesses and residents affected by Hard Rock Hotel”

Television Breaking News Reporting

– Winner: Lily Cummings, “One dead in Hard Rock Hotel collapse”