Project 2025 sets conservative agenda

Courtesy of AP

The 2025 Presidential Transition Project, popularly known as Project 2025, aims to reshape the United States through a series of conservative actions in the case of a Republican presidency

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative DC-based think tank, created and funded the proposal. The foundation is the most broadly supported public policy research institute in the country, according to the U.S. Department of State.

Project 2025 is a 920-page outline giving direction for the potential conservative presidency. The outline contains mandates of four central doctrines. According to the Associated Press, Project 2025 “is essentially a government-in-waiting for the former president’s return — or any candidate who aligns with their ideals.”

The proposals of Project 2025 include: