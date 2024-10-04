Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Project 2025 sets conservative agenda

Ecoi Lewis, Worldview Editor
October 4, 2024
Courtesy of AP

The 2025 Presidential Transition Project, popularly known as Project 2025, aims to reshape the United States through a series of conservative actions in the case of a Republican presidency

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative DC-based think tank, created and funded the proposal. The foundation is the most broadly supported public policy research institute in the country, according to the U.S. Department of State

Project 2025 is a 920-page outline giving direction for the potential conservative presidency. The outline contains mandates of four central doctrines. According to the Associated Press, Project 2025 “is essentially a government-in-waiting for the former president’s return — or any candidate who aligns with their ideals.”

The proposals of Project 2025 include:

  • End federal funding for Planned Parenthood and all other abortion providers and redirect said funding to health centers that provide healthcare to women. 
  • Reduce climate change/environmental regulations to favor fossil fuels.
  • Get rid of the Department of Education and terminate or transfer its programs.
  • Take complete partisan control of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal Communications Commission, Department of Justice, Federal Trading Commission, and Department of Commerce, and dismantle the Department of Homeland Security.
  • Use the Comstock Act of 1873 to send people to jail for buying contraceptives/abortion bills.
  • Eliminate all coverage of emergency contraception.
  • Cut Medicare/Medicaid.
  • Remove protections against discrimination based on gender/sexual identity.
  • DOJ to prosecute “anti-white” racism, including affirmative action. 
  • Make Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs and affirmative action obsolete.
  • Greater monitoring of the National Institute of Health and cease funding research involving embryonic stem cells.
  • Introduce tax cuts.
  • Promote capital punishment and the finality in sentencing.
  • Arrest, detain, and deport all illegal immigrants in the country.
  • Criminalize the distribution, production, and consumption of pornography.
  • Deploy the military for domestic law enforcement.
  • Explicitly reject abortion as healthcare.

About the Contributor
Ecoi Lewis
Ecoi Lewis, Deputy Worldview News Editor