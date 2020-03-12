SGA President Jessamyn Reichmann gives us an update on coronavirus affects on students
March 11, 2020
Student Government Association President Jessamyn Reichmann gives us an update on dining options, on-campus housing and student reactions after Loyola announced that they are moving their classes to online only.
