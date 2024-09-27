Arrested student protesters found not guilty

Loyola and Tulane students arrested at the pro-Palestine encampment were found not guilty in criminal court.

Five Loyola students and two Tulane students were among 14 people arrested during the protests on Tulane’s front lawn in May. The students were charged with misdemeanor and trespassing at the New Orleans Criminal District Court.

At the encampment, New Orleans police asked protesters to move to a neutral location, away from private university property. SWAT arrested protesters who remained on Tulane’s property.

Five Loyola students arrested on trespassing charges also faced conduct charges from Loyola University. In a letter, Tulane University said it took disciplinary action against seven students involved in the protest and disbanded Tulane SDS.

These protests were two of many nationwide protests happening on college campuses. Such as the pro-Palestine protest at George Washington University on April 22, that resulted in 200 arrests. There have been several universities, like Loyola and Tulane University, that have penalized students because of their involvement during the protests and the events that took place during and afterward.

The not-guilty verdict was reached, and this verdict is one of many nationwide cases resulting from encampments, but the status of these students is still in question. Now, the decision lies in the hands of the universities.